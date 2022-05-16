Indian Railways Will Run Ghaziabad-Palwal Daily Unreserved Mail/Express Special Daily

The Northern Railway has decided to operate the unreserved mail express special train between Ghaziabad and Palwal on a daily basis from May 16.

According to the spokesperson of Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar, starting from May 16, the Ghaziabad-Palwal unreserved mail/express special (Train number 04912) will operate on a daily basis for the convenience of railway passengers. The train will operate as follows -

From May 16, Train No. 04912 Ghaziabad-Palwal Daily Unreserved Mail/Express Special will leave Ghaziabad at 11.30 AM and will reach Palwal at 02.00 PM on the same day till further notice.

The Daily Unreserved Mail/Express Special Train will stop at these stations en route - Sahibabad, Vivek Vihar, Delhi Shahdara Jn., Delhi Jn., Sadar Bazar, New Delhi, Shivaji Bridge, Tilak Bridge, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Okhla, Tughlakabad, Faridabad, Faridabad New Town, Ballabhabad and Asoati.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.