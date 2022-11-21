Indian Railways Withdraws AC 3E Coaches; Know How It Affects Passengers

The newly launched AC 3 Economy (3E) class of trains will be disbanded by the Indian Railways. The railways’ brand-new service, which started operating only 14 months ago, will now be combined with AC-3. 3E was inaugurated in September 2021, and it was announced that its fare was 6 to 8 per cent less than regular AC-3 coaches.

Although this category of coaches was newly introduced, they are no longer available to book. Earlier, customers could reserve 3E coaches under a different category, which has now been discontinued. Now, AC 3E and AC-3 coaches have been combined.

It has also been reported that the merging of both coaches will be completed in the next four months. As per officials, there are 463 AC 3E coaches in comparison to 11,277 AC-3 coaches, which is why it will make no significant difference to passengers.

In other news, it was announced that commuters could book unreserved tickets via the UTS mobile app up to 20 kilometres from a station in non-suburban parts. The distance in suburban regions was also increased from the previous 2 km to 5 km.

On November 7, the Railway Board issued these revised instructions in response to a long-standing request from commuters riding in general coaches on daily passenger trains and long-distance trains.

The Railways announced, “Any Zonal Railway which desires to further increase this restriction of 5 km up to 10 km shall inform CRIS of the actual distance restriction desired.”

Before these modifications, commuters in non-suburban areas could book a ticket up to 5 kilometres from a station using the Unreserved Ticket Booking System (UTS) app. The mobile app allows the user to book platform tickets, monthly passes and season tickets through internet banking or R-Wallet, PayTM, and Mobikwik, among others.

