Indian Railways Witnesses 38% Increase in 2022 Total Revenue Compared to Last Year

The Indian Railways has witnessed an uptick in its revenue collection till August 22 as compared to the previous year. As per the Railway Ministry, they have observed an increase of 38 percent in the overall revenue structure of the Railways.

The ministry said, “The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August’22 was Rs 95,486.58 crore which has shown an increase of Rs. 26271.29 crore (38%) over the corresponding period of last year.” Until August 2021, the revenue of railways was Rs. 69215.29 crore, which has now grown to Rs 95,486.58 crore.

Further stating the findings, the revenue from the passengers has also grown from last year. The passenger traffic revenue has increased by 116 percent. The traffic expanded well in both reserved and non-reserved segments of the Indian Railways. The report stated, “The revenue from passenger traffic was Rs.25,276.54 crore with an increase of Rs 13,574.44 crore (116%) over the corresponding period of last year.” In August 2021, the passenger traffic resulted in the collection of Rs. 11702.10 crore.

The growth of the Indian Railways from the long-distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than passenger & suburban trains. The ministry said the parcel segment of the Indian Railways has seen robust growth hence, the collection from coaching revenue till August 21 was Rs.1625.60 crore. The revenue has grown by 50 percent and reached 2437.42 crore.

The incremental loading of more than 58 MT on the trains and 18% growth in the Net Tonne Kilometres during August 22 has resulted in better growth. Hence, Goods revenue was Rs.65,505.02 crore by August this year and has increased by Rs 10,780.03 crore equivalent to 20% over the corresponding period. Commodities like food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal transportation, mineral oil, and container traffic have been important contributors to this growth.

The Indian Railways earned Rs.2267.60 crore on Sundry revenue till August 22 and saw an increase of 95 percent. Last year, Sundry revenue made it to Rs. 1162.60 crore. Sundry revenue is an irregular source for a company. It constitutes income from other than normal business operations, hence it is not a guaranteed source of income for a long period.

