English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched at Rs 48 Lakh in India
The Indian Roadmaster Elite features a custom-inspired dual tone candy paint which is handcrafted with real 23K Gold leaf badging on the tank.
Indian Roadmaster Elite. (Photo: Indian Motorcycles)
Elevating its 2018 stable, Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company has launched their most premium touring offering – the Indian Roadmaster Elite. This head-turning masterpiece features a custom-inspired dual tone candy paint which is handcrafted with real 23K Gold leaf badging on the tank. Indian Motorcycle’s most luxurious machine is priced at Rs 48,00,000 (ex-Showroom). The industry-leading seven-inch Indian Motorcycle Ride Command System is standard and has technology features like Bluetooth audio, navigation, vehicle information & status and split-screen technology to customize the display to focus on the details essential for riders.
Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., handed over the keys of the most luxurious motorcycle to Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, the first owner of the Indian Roadmaster Elite.
Indian Roadmaster Elite gets a touchscreen infotainment system. (Photo: Indian Motorcycles)
Commenting on the launch and exclusivity of the flagship model of the Indian Motorcycle line-up, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said “The Indian Roadmaster Elite embodies the rich heritage of authenticity, fine handcrafted quality and legendary American spirit. The dual-tone candy paint 23K gold leaf badging marks the uniqueness of this product. It also features the Indian Motorcycle Ride Command System, which is a pinch, touch, swipe solution for information essential for riders. This product has an attitude for riders looking for the best of the machines. We are proud to hand over the keys of this unique machine to Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, the first owner of Indian Roadmaster Elite in India.”
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Also Watch:
“The Indian Roadmaster Elite is a product which is symbolic and will make a statement on the road. The exclusivity and attitude of this touring machine make it even more special for me. I’m more than proud to be a part of the Indian Motorcycle family and the only customer to own this prized possession,” said Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, 1st owner of Indian Roadmaster Elite.
Also Watch
Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., handed over the keys of the most luxurious motorcycle to Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, the first owner of the Indian Roadmaster Elite.
Indian Roadmaster Elite gets a touchscreen infotainment system. (Photo: Indian Motorcycles)
Commenting on the launch and exclusivity of the flagship model of the Indian Motorcycle line-up, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said “The Indian Roadmaster Elite embodies the rich heritage of authenticity, fine handcrafted quality and legendary American spirit. The dual-tone candy paint 23K gold leaf badging marks the uniqueness of this product. It also features the Indian Motorcycle Ride Command System, which is a pinch, touch, swipe solution for information essential for riders. This product has an attitude for riders looking for the best of the machines. We are proud to hand over the keys of this unique machine to Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, the first owner of Indian Roadmaster Elite in India.”
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
Also Watch:
“The Indian Roadmaster Elite is a product which is symbolic and will make a statement on the road. The exclusivity and attitude of this touring machine make it even more special for me. I’m more than proud to be a part of the Indian Motorcycle family and the only customer to own this prized possession,” said Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, 1st owner of Indian Roadmaster Elite.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team
- Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched at Rs 9.41 Lakh, Badged HyprDrive S-SG
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special