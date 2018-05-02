Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched at Rs 48 Lakh in India

Indian Roadmaster Elite gets a touchscreen infotainment system. (Photo: Indian Motorcycles)

Elevating its 2018 stable, Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company has launched their most premium touring offering – the Indian Roadmaster Elite. This head-turning masterpiece features a custom-inspired dual tone candy paint which is handcrafted with real 23K Gold leaf badging on the tank. Indian Motorcycle’s most luxurious machine is priced at Rs 48,00,000 (ex-Showroom). The industry-leading seven-inch Indian Motorcycle Ride Command System is standard and has technology features like Bluetooth audio, navigation, vehicle information & status and split-screen technology to customize the display to focus on the details essential for riders.Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., handed over the keys of the most luxurious motorcycle to Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, the first owner of the Indian Roadmaster Elite.Commenting on the launch and exclusivity of the flagship model of the Indian Motorcycle line-up, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said “The Indian Roadmaster Elite embodies the rich heritage of authenticity, fine handcrafted quality and legendary American spirit. The dual-tone candy paint 23K gold leaf badging marks the uniqueness of this product. It also features the Indian Motorcycle Ride Command System, which is a pinch, touch, swipe solution for information essential for riders. This product has an attitude for riders looking for the best of the machines. We are proud to hand over the keys of this unique machine to Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, the first owner of Indian Roadmaster Elite in India.”“The Indian Roadmaster Elite is a product which is symbolic and will make a statement on the road. The exclusivity and attitude of this touring machine make it even more special for me. I’m more than proud to be a part of the Indian Motorcycle family and the only customer to own this prized possession,” said Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, 1st owner of Indian Roadmaster Elite.