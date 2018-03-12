English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Scout Bobber Jack Daniel’s Edition Unveiled, Is High on Style, Literally – See Pics
It's called the Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Indian Scout Bobber and it has 24-Karat body graphics. The front fender reads "“Bottles and Throttles Don’t Mix” - in gold, of course.
Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Scout Bobber. (Photo: Indian Motorcycles)
Indian Motorcycles have teamed up with the Tennessee whiskey maker Jack Daniel’s and Klock Werks Kustom Cycles of Mitchell, South Dakota, USA to make a limited edition – Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Scout Bobber. It’s not the first time, though, as this is the third year when a Jack Daniel’s version of Indian Motorcycle has been unveiled. This year, the motorcycle is a tribute to the members of the Jack Daniel’s Fire Brigade and first responders across the world. Yes, Jack Daniel’s have their own fire brigade staffed entirely by employee volunteers and it is the only distillery in the world to do so. The fire brigade has its own special trucks as well that come with a black and gold colour combination.
Jack Daniel's fire truck. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Steve Etienne Paul Ehmann)
Only 177 units of this special edition motorcycle will ever be made and each motorcycle will feature a one-of-a-kind Montana Silversmith badge which is coated with real 24-Karat gold and engraved with each bike’s unique number (#001-#177).
Only 177 units of the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Scout Bobber will ever be made. (Photo: Indian Motorcycles)
In terms of design, the limited edition Indian Scout Bobber sports a matte black paint scheme – a first for any Indian Motorcycle. The Valve covers, hand levers, rear fender struts and exhaust tips have been given a gloss black finish. But, the bike is not just a paint-job, though.
Just like other Indian Motorcycles, this one has received immense attention to detail which sets it apart. There are real 24-Karat gold graphics on the tank and fenders. The tank sports the Jack Daniel’s fire brigade emblem whereas the front fender has “Bottles and Throttles Don’t Mix” written on it. In 24-Karat Gold, of course. How cool is that?
Other changes include custom foot controls, grips and pegs that feature the Jack Daniel’s “Old No. 7 Brand” emblem. The bike also sports a custom perforated genuine leather seat with “Jack Daniel’s” embroidered in gold thread.
The seat of the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Scout Bobber gets 24-karat gold embroidery. (Photo: Indian Motorcycles)
And that’s not it, Indian Motorcycles have thrown in another special something to seal the deal. Each Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Scout Bobber will come with an authentic fireman’s axe with a wooden handle that’s custom-engraved with the owner’s name, motorcycle number (#001-#177), and unique VIN (Vehicle Identification Number). The Jack Daniel’s Fire Brigade logo is also featured on the axe head.
The custom fireman axe with the Jack Daniel's fire brigade logo on it. (Photo: Indian Motorcycle)
The motorcycle goes on sale on March 13, 2018. Previously, the Jack Daniel’s special edition motorcycles went out of stock in under 10 minutes.
Here's more about the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Scout Bobber.
Disclaimer: News18 does not endorse riding motorcycles while being intoxicated in any way. Traffic rules should be respected and obeyed by all motorcyclists.
