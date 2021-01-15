Indian TV Actress Nia Sharma Buys New Volvo XC90 Inscription Worth Rs 87.90 Lakh

Indian TV Actress and social media sensation Nia Sharma has bought a brand new Volvo XC90 D5 Inscription SUV worth Rs 87.90 Lakh (ex-showroom). She shared pictures and video receiving her new SUV at one of the Mumbai based Volvo showrooms on Instagram and wrote - "You can’t buy Happiness but you can buy cars and that’s pretty much the same thing."

Nia Sharma, winner of stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India is only among a few Indian celebrities to buy a Volvo SUV, known for its safety. Most of the celebrities either go for German SUVs or Range Rovers as their preferred choice of ride.

Over the years the Volvo XC90 has often been heralded as one of the safest vehicles money can buy, and it's received many accolades from various bodies around the world for its safety credentials and many other attributes over its lifespan.

Volvo Cars has been retailing the XC90 in India for quite some time now and started local assembly of the SUV from its plant in Bengaluru in 2017. The assembly operations is located near Bengaluru in southern India and focus on models based on Volvo’s SPA modular vehicle architecture.

Nia Sharma has bought the Inscription variant in India with D5 diesel engine. There's also T8 Excellence Hybrid model which is a PHEV.