Indian Two-Wheeler Segment Reports YoY Decline of 20 Per Cent in February

As the slump in the Indian automotive industry continues, the two-wheeler segment suffered a year-on-year decline of 19.9 per cent in February. Apart from a handful of manufacturers including Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Harley Davidson and Triumph, all other manufacturers continued their declining sales in February.

Homegrown manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, TVS and Bajaj continued to underperform as against their sales in the same month last year. Hero MotoCorp reported a Y-o-Y decline of 20 per cent after it sold 4,80,196 units last month as against the 6,00,616 units it sold in February 2019. Similarly, Bajaj reported a decline of 21.3 per cent while TVS and Mahindra reported a decline of 26.7 and 44.5 per cent respectively.



While Mahindra reported the maximum decline, close to it was Kawasaki which reported a decline of 43.7 per cent in the same month. Among homegrown manufacturers, it was only Royal Enfield which managed to report positive figures at a growth of 1.9 per cent. By selling just 44 units more than February last year, Harley Davidson recorded the most growth at 31.2 per cent.

Overall sales figures of the two-wheelers segment in India stood at 12,94,791 units as against the 16,14,981 units that were sold in the same month last year.