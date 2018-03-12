Indian Unveils 2018 Limited Edition Chieftain Elite [Video]

Indian Motorcycles has released the limited edition 2018 Chieftain Elite with an exclusive hand-done paint job. The fancy new livery is a hand-painted, high-flake Black Hills Silver shade, inspired from the silver mines in South Dakota’s Black Hills. The exclusive paint job is done at the Indian's custom paint facility in Spearfish, South Dakota. The paint on each bike alone takes more than 24 hours of labor.“Whether cruising around the city or touring the country backroads, the 2018 Chieftain Elite delivers on its promise of being the best bagger that money can buy,” said Indian's Senior Director of Marketing and Product Planning Reid Wilson. “This bike was born to turn heads and provide an unmatched riding experience with all of the premium amenities included.”The top-end LED model of the Chieftain Elite is offered with a 200-Watt premium audio system, Pathfinder LED headlight and driving lights, a push-button power flare windshield, billet aluminum Select Driver and Passenger Floorboards, and plush genuine leather seats designed for long hours in the saddle.The new Indian Chieftain Elite LE also comes equipped with Indian’s Ride Command, a state-of-the-art infotainment system consisting of a seven-inch, glove-compatible touch-screen and smartphone/bluetooth connectivity. Additional touring comforts include cruise control, tyre-pressure monitoring, remote locking saddlebags, keyless ignition, and ABS.The Indian Chieftain is powered by the Thunderstroke 111 V-Twin and is offered with a wide range of factory performance parts such as the Thunderstroke 116ci Stage 3 Big Bore Kit which adds 20 percent more horse-power and 15 percent more torque.Prices on the 2018 Indian Limited Edition Chieftain Elite start at $31,499 in the US, and $37,999 in Canada. This new model will roll into showrooms on March first.