Another country has opened its doors to Indian tourists after Maldives and Canada in the past few days. Qatar has now reopened its borders, although cautiously with certain mandatory guidelines. Tests are still required upon arrival, quarantines may apply, and you will need to travel around using a contact tracking app. Here's a short guide on the rules to be followed ahead to travel to Doha in Qatar:

General rules for entry into Qatar

Citizens, permanent residents, immediate family members of citizens, as well as business and pleasure travelers with pre-approved visas, are now permitted to travel. You must register on their website at least 12 hours before your flight. It is a requirement for obtaining a travel permit.

The 'Ehteraz' smartphone app, which needs a local Qatari SIM card, must be downloaded and activated by all travelers. You can only visit malls, restaurants, museums, or take cabs or public transit after activating this app.

Rules for unvaccinated travelers

Unvaccinated people include those who have only received one dosage of vaccine out of the two, those who have not completed 14 days after the final dose, and those who have received vaccinations that are not recognized by Qatar's Ministry of Public Health. Visitors from India who are unvaccinated will be subject to a 7–10-day quarantine, depending on the reason for their travel and residence status.

Travel registration before arrival

Mandatory: At least 12 hours before arrival in the State of Qatar, all travelers must register online at the WWW.EHTERAZ.GOV.QA caution site.

Traveling to several countries for ten days before arriving in Qatar

In the case of the non-immune group, a passenger who has been to various countries in the last ten days must stay in a lower-risk nation for at least ten days to qualify for quarantine privileges for classifying countries with a lower risk rating.

Treatment abroad

Citizens who are non-immune and returning from abroad treatment travels must present a health certificate issued by the Committee for Medical Treatment Abroad (which can be pre-registered on the website www.ehteraz.gov.qa).

