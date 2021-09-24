Indians Can Now Travel to Kenya on Tourist Visa, Borders Reopened for Travellers

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has announced to reopen the borders of the African nation for the Indian travellers on tourist visa. Kenya closed the borders in May this year due to the second wave of Covid-19. The temporary ban of passenger flights from India has been revoked after a brief period of suspension, KTB said in a statement. The travellers from India are exempted from quarantine given that they are in possession of negative PCR-based Covid-19 test results conducted 96 hours before travel, it added.

As per Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the flights from India to Kenya can now resume, which will give impetus to travels that have been curtailed by the Covid-19-pandemic, it added.

To enhance mitigation measures against the pandemic, the visa-application process will remain online. Further, the statement stated that the yellow fever vaccine continues to be a mandate for each Indian visitor across all age groups, therefore, travellers would also need to possess a valid vaccine card upon their arrival into Kenya.

Kenya is currently one of the few long-haul destinations open for Indians and KTB has continued to keep travellers interested to visit the country through marketing programmes, including digital campaigns, radio contests and webinars among others during the year. The flight schedule continues to be three direct flights from Mumbai to Nairobi each week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, it added.

With inputs from PTI

