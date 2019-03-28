English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indians Seek Ride-Hailing Services Like Ola, Uber Mostly for Mid-Distance Travel: Survey
The survey by Counterpoint Research showed that two out of three ride-sharing users avail the service at least once a week.
Representative image
Loading...
Indians seek ride-hailing services mostly for mid-distance travel - 10-20-km - according to a new survey by Counterpoint Research which showed that two out of three ride-sharing users avail the service at least once a week. Over 66 percent users of shared mobility services consider ride-hailing more economical than owning a car, showed the findings of the survey involving over 800 consumers across tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities in India.
Personal vehicles are considered more convenient and cost-effective for shorter distances. For longer distances, people surveyed indicated their preference to use either their own vehicle or public transport, on account of the higher costs currently associated with ride-hailing services.
"10-20 kms per trip is the 'sweet spot' travel distance most favoured for considering ride-hailing options," Aman Madhok, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.
The results showed that the southern region has the highest awareness of ride-hailing services, followed by middle, western and north India. Eastern region has the lowest awareness of ride-hailing services, according to the report.
"The relatively lower penetration of shared mobility in tier-2 cities presents a significant opportunity for shared mobility providers to now expand into these towns and cities," said Vinay Piparsania, Research Director Smart Automotive at Counterpoint Research.
"Evidently, challenges of rapid urbanisation, traffic congestion, and affordability are the primary driving forces behind digital savvy Indians re-imagining their mobility requirements," Piparsania added.
Personal vehicles are considered more convenient and cost-effective for shorter distances. For longer distances, people surveyed indicated their preference to use either their own vehicle or public transport, on account of the higher costs currently associated with ride-hailing services.
"10-20 kms per trip is the 'sweet spot' travel distance most favoured for considering ride-hailing options," Aman Madhok, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.
The results showed that the southern region has the highest awareness of ride-hailing services, followed by middle, western and north India. Eastern region has the lowest awareness of ride-hailing services, according to the report.
"The relatively lower penetration of shared mobility in tier-2 cities presents a significant opportunity for shared mobility providers to now expand into these towns and cities," said Vinay Piparsania, Research Director Smart Automotive at Counterpoint Research.
"Evidently, challenges of rapid urbanisation, traffic congestion, and affordability are the primary driving forces behind digital savvy Indians re-imagining their mobility requirements," Piparsania added.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him of 'Important' Rules
- 40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environment Awareness
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results