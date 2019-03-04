India’s 1st and Only Kawasaki Ninja H2R Worth Rs 72 Lakh Delivered

Premium motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki has delivered the most powerful production in the world, Ninja H2R in India. The first fourstroke, supercharged motorcycle from a major manufacturer, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R produces unheard of power for a factory-built motorcycle. The Ninja H2R is priced at Rs 72 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India and the bookings were opened last year. This the only unit sold so far in India.The in-house-designed engine has highly efficient, motorcycle-specific supercharger which is the key to achieve maximum power and the intense acceleration. The supercharger’s high efficiency and minimal heat gain meant that an intercooler was unnecessary, which also saves weight and space. The engine was designed to accommodate the higher air pressure from the supercharger as well as ensure a high reliability with the over 300 PS output.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naoki Matsumoto, Managing Director – India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are indeed happy to deliver our flagship model, the Ninja H2R, in India. Kawasaki has stunned the world with this model. The Ninja H2R is the world’s supercharged hypersport motorcycle and to deliver one unit in India is certainly a proud moment for Kawasaki India.”For 2019, benefits from numerous updates, including Brembo’s new Stylema monobloc calipers, the new “Supercharged” emblem and Kawasaki’s Highly Durable paint are added.