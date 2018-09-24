English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India’s 1st Premium Used Cars Network 'Edition' Introduced by Mahindra First Choice Wheels
With the introduction of the Edition brand, Mahindra First Choice becomes the only organized large network brand to offer premium used cars in India.
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Edition. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra First Choice Wheels, a multi-brand used car company has launched its “Edition” brand, the country’s first Premium used cars franchise network. The first “Edition” store is opened in Juhu, Mumbai and has an assortment of premium car brands including Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi and Jaguar. The brand is also offering comprehensive warranty coverage for its vehicles to the buyers.
Commenting on the launch of “Edition”, Rajeev Dubey, Group President (HR & Corporate Services) and CEO (After Market Sector), Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group, said, “Aspirational buyers with rising disposable incomes are increasingly looking to upgrade to premium car brands. ‘Edition’ offers them a unique opportunity to acquire their favourite car brand at a much more accessible price.”
Mahindra First Choice Wheels is among the few multi-brand Certified Used Car companies in India, with over 1200 outlets across 500+ cities. The brand offers certified used cars with warranty and has a comprehensive 118-point quality inspection and refurbishment process.
