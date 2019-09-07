Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India's Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Beats Global Trend, Up By 8.9 Per Cent in July: IATA

IATA, which represents some 290 airlines, comprising 82 per cent of the global air traffic, said that the Indian domestic air passenger market was adjusting well to the disruption caused by Jet Airways.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
India's Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Beats Global Trend, Up By 8.9 Per Cent in July: IATA
Passengers walk inside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
At a time when the global air passenger growth is decreasing, Indian domestic air passenger market clocked an 8.9 per cent growth in July this year when compared to the same month last year, international airlines body IATA said on Friday. Moreover, India's July RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometre) growth at 8.9 per cent was higher than what was observed in June this year at 8.2 per cent. RPK measures actual passenger volume and is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the number of kilometres travelled by them.

On India, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in its analysis, "The market has not yet returned to the double-digit growth rates that were the norm in the past 4-5 years." "Yet it seems to be adjusting well to the disruption caused by the demise of Jet Airways; capacity is also back on track (7.1 per cent year-on-year in July vs 3.4 per cent in June)," it added. The full-service carrier Jet Airways had shut down its operations on April 17 this year due to a lack of funds. This led to a sudden decrease in the total number of flights in India, leading to a decrease in passenger growth.

IATA represents some 290 airlines, comprising 82 per cent of the global air traffic. On Friday, it said global passenger growth slowed in July. "Total (global) RPKs rose 3.6 per cent, compared to the same month in 2018. This was down from 5.1 per cent annual growth recorded in June," the airlines' body added. Chinese domestic air passenger market recorded an 11.7 per cent annual growth in July this year when compared to the same month last year, said IATA.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
