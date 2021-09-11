India’s Fastest Electric Bike Ultraviolette F77 to Launch Early 2022, Production Starts in March

With cars’ powertrain being replaced by batteries, the next vehicle in line is also ready to grip the roads very soon. India’s fastest and the most advanced electric motorcycle is all set to start production along with the advent of 2022.The TVS-backed Ultraviolette Automotive has officially announced that they will set up their first manufacturing and assembly facility for the F77 in the vicinity of the Electronic City in Bangalore.

The pre-production concept was first showcased in November 2019, and the company will begin manufacturing the motorcycles and push them into the markets by March 2022. The company announced that the facility in Bangalore will be spread across 70,000 square and will be capable of completing a target of 15,000 units of the electric bike by the end of 2021. However, the ultimate goal for the company is to produce around 1.2 lakh units per year.

“We aim to build a superior EV experience for the country as well as the international markets. We have reached a vital milestone in our journey. We decided to choose Bangalore due to its robust supply-chain ecosystem in and around the region,” Narayan Subramaniam, Founder, and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive, told Autocar.

He added that the company hasreceived an overwhelming response for their upcoming vehicle. More than 90% of the vehicle's part will be made in India, as the components will be sourced locally.

“All our manufacturing processes will be data-driven, ensuring an efficient manufacturing cycle supported by seamless integration,"said Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO, Ultraviolette Automotive.

The Ultraviolette F77 will be available in three variants, with three distinct battery packs. Among the three, one variant will have a 25-kW electric motor providing 90Nm torque, pushing the bike to a maximum speed of around 150 km/hr. The company will start pre-orders for the motorcycle by the end of this year. The bike may cost around Rs 3 lakhs.

