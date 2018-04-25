India's First 2018 Maserati Ghibli Luxury Sports Sedan Worth Rs 1.42 Crore Delivered in Delhi

2018 Maserati Ghibli. (Image: Maserati)

The year began for Maserati with the first 2018 Quattroporte GTS arriving in Delhi, and now it’s the all-new 2018 Maserati Ghibli making its way into the city. The affluent Delhiites seem to be in the forefront of owning these swanky Italian beauties. Maserati India recently announced the launch of 2018 Maserati Ghibli, and the first 2018 edition has already landed in Delhi, owned by business tycoon and Director of DR Polymers Ltd., Mr. Shreyansh Jain.Mr Jain bought the Blu Emozione Ghibli Diesel. The 2018 Ghibli is powered with a 3.0-litre V6 with Common-Rail direct injection exclusively developed by Maserati in collaboration with VM Motori. The Euro 6 homologated unit includes AdBlue technology and Auto Start-Stop to reduce overall fuel and CO2 emissions by up to 6%. An Active Sound System gives the V6 engine a thrilling exhaust growl.This engine produces 275 hp, while still achieving CO2 emissions of 158 g/km. Combined fuel consumption of 5.9 litres/100 km and a 70-litre tank ensure a long range of over 1,000 kilometres. The Ghibli Diesel boasts a maximum torque of 600 Nm between 2,000 and 2,600 rpm with over-boost turbocharging. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.The 2018 Ghibli was the first Maserati to be fitted with Adaptive full LED headlights with glare-free Matrix high-beam, standard in GranLusso and GranSport. Additionally, one of the key equipment now standard for India over and above a host of safety, comfort & interior feature, is the convenience and flexibility of the Skyhook suspension system. The new Ghibli has also adopted the Integrated Vehicle Control system (IVC), which helps to prevent vehicle instability, providing enhanced active safety, improved driving dynamics and an even more thrilling performance.The ex-showroom price for the 2018 Maserati Ghibli diesel version in India starts at INR 1.32 Cr, for Ghibli Diesel GranSport it is INR 1.38 Cr and for Ghibli Diesel GranLusso it is INR 1.42 Cr and this further rises based on customisation options chosen.