India's First Bentley Flying Spur Worth Rs 5.6 Crore Delivered in Ahmedabad

India's first Bentley Flying Spur. (Image source: Instagram/Hrishiraj Photography)

The car comes fully loaded with all the optional add-ons costing Rs 5.6 crore (on-road, India).

India’s first 2020 Bentley Flying Spur has been delivered to Deepak Mavada, a businessman based out of Gujarat. The car comes fully loaded with all the optional add-ons costing Rs 5.6 crore (on-road, India).

The 2020 Flying Spur comes is claimed to be a brand new car by the company. The luxury saloon features a new chassis design and body panels that are made of aluminium this time. It screams luxury with features such as a new LED headlight that resemble a perfectly cut diamond, 22-inch alloy wheels, electronically adjustable leather seats among others.

The story continues inside with a long list of features such as an electric sunroof, electronic seats with ventilated and massage functions, detachable touchscreen displays for rear-seat entertainment, another detachable touchscreen display to control the temperature, blinds, and a mini-fridge placed inside the rear centre console among others.

At the heart of it, the new Flying Spur is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine that produces 635bhp and 900Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The car weighs around 2.5 tonnes but can reach triple-digit speeds in just 3.8 seconds and go on to reach a top speed of 333kmph. In addition to the 6.0-litre unit, the company will also be offering the car with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and a 3.0-litre twin-turbo hybrid V6 variants soon.

