India's First Electric Tractor Launched on Farmers’ Day, Meet the Sonalika Tiger Electric

Marking a new era of Agri innovation, Sonalika, India’s fastest growing tractor brand and the leading export brand across Europe, Americas, Africa and over 130 countries, has launched India’s first field-ready electric tractor called as the Tiger Electric.

As per Sonalika, the Tiger Electric tractor has been designed in Europe and developed in-house with proven aggregates to deliver seamless power as well as emission-free, noiseless farming in India and across the globe.

The Tiger Electric powered by an IP67-compliant 25.5 kW natural-cooling battery which can be fully charged with a regular home charging point in 10 hours.

The company says that the energy-efficient Etrac motor of the Tiger Electric will have full torque output availability at all times which makes the tractor have the fastest acceleration across any load conditions. The tractor is now available for booking at an introductory price of Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “Sonalika Tractors has always been at the forefront of innovation and continue to offer best in class technology to the farmers across the globe, especially Europe and USA. Our promise to every Indian farmer to constantly provide technological evolutions to enhance farm productivity and profitability comes packaged with Tiger Electric, where we have bridged the gap between concept and being field-ready while keeping pace with global benchmarks in farm mechanisation technology. It is built on the proven tractor platform of Sonalika to guarantee farmer friendliness and remains easy to use as we progress towards an emission-free, greener tomorrow. Tiger Electric operations are no different than regular tractor making it farmer-friendly while cutting off the fuel cost. As a customer-centric brand, we have consistently developed new products from time to time for the Indian farmers to offer customised solutions. Tiger electric has the same global technology marvel which is offered to European and American farmers.”

He added, “As the world is moving towards environmental friendly initiatives, electric vehicles across segments are being eagerly looked upon as alternatives to vehicles that run on fossil fuel. Sonalika’s field ready Tiger Electric tractor is our commitment to accelerate India’s march towards a greener tomorrow and stay in line with Government of India’s ambitious move of introducing EVs by 2030.”

As per a statement released by the company, the availability of extra torque in the working range of the Tiger Electric offers more power that is meant to maximise the farmer’s performance at the fields without fatigue. Additionally, it claims better comfort for farmers as no heat is transferred from the engine and the lesser number of parts make sure that the tractor has reduced vibration, thereby ensuring lesser product downtime and zero maintenance costs.

Equipped with the proven Sonalika transmission, the Tiger Electric claims a top speed of 24.93 km/h and a battery backup of 8 hours while operating with a 2-tonne trolley. As an option, the company is also offering a fast-charging system with which the Tiger Electric could be charged in just 4 hours.

The Tiger Electric is manufactured at Sonalika’s vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant at Hoshiarpur facility, in Punjab. The plant is powered by robotics and automation and rolls out a new tractor every 2 minutes.