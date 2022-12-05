India’s First Four-Level Transportation Corridor to be Unveiled by PM Modi in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first four-level transportation corridor in Nagpur on December 11. What makes this transportation corridor, located at the Gaddigodam Crossing, really peculiar is the fact that it is formed out of a 18.9 m wide steel girder which is launched across live railway tracks at a height of 28 m from ground level. Such unique multi-level transportation network has never been seen before in the country.

The transportation corridor will feature an existing vehicular and pedestrian underpass at the first level while the railway tracks on top of it form the second level followed by the National Highway and the Metro line on the third and fourth levels, respectively. It is going to be a part of Asia’s longest double-decker viaduct spanning 5.3 km.

The installation of a gigantic 18.9 m wide girder seems to be a first in the history of Indian Railways. The 80 m double-decker steel span has a weight of 1,6650MT while it has been created in in a record time of two months by Afcons.

“The double-decker Open Web Girder (OWG), which was created with 1,650MT structural steel with 8,000 structural elements, was placed over the busy Gaddigodam Railway Crossing last winter. All the activities were done in extremely tight railway block hours, given how busy this route is. The span stands at a height of 28M above ground. Such a critical and complex task has never been attempted before in India.” said Afcons’ Project Manager Arun Kumar.

Meanwhile, the remaining routes of Nagpur Metro Phase-1 will also be inaugurated on Dec 11. Metro routes from Kasturchand Park to Automotive Square (Line-1) and Jhansi Rani Square to Prajapati Nagar (Line-2) will be opened for public. The Phase-1 of Nagpur Metro comprises of 39 km of elevated corridor. Afcons has constructed 17.1 KM, which is almost 44 percent of total viaduct length, and around 51 percent of overall civil works.

Besides the longest double-decker viaduct, Afcons has also constructed eight stations in Reach-2 and Reach-1, and, two depots. The Sitabuldi Interchange Station, constructed by Afcons, is the highest Metro interchange station in India.

