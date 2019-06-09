Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India's First Modified Hyundai Venue Looks Like a Freshly Inked Rebel Kid - Watch Video

Calling the modified Hyundai Venue as the "Corp Class", the car has been aimed at corporates who are looking for a car that would stand out but is not too loud.

News18.com

Updated:June 9, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
India's First Modified Hyundai Venue Looks Like a Freshly Inked Rebel Kid - Watch Video
The Corp Class Hyundai Venue (Image Source: YouTube Screenshot/ Vinay Kapoor)
Hyundai’s foray into the compact SUV segment with the Venue called for massive ripple with the car already climbing up to the third position among its rivals. While the deliveries will slowly commence this month, we came across a modified model of the Venue that has been made with an aim to fit in the grey area between distinctive and low-key. YouTuber Vinay Kapoor who is responsible for the modified moniker calls it the “Corp Class”.

As one can guess from its name, the car has been aimed at corporates who are looking for a car that would stand out but is not too loud. Since Venue’s sales numbers have already begun to speak for itself, a wrap job such as this won’t be a dull idea.

Speaking of the car, the car has been graced with gloss black wrapping on the roof of the vehicle giving it a dual-tone shade. The grille has also been tweaked and now features a few red highlights. Apart from this, the car also gets some wrap work on the either sides of the bonnet, resembling a rebel teenager who just got inked.

On the sides, the car gets the same red highlights on the wheel arches and the lower crease of the vehicle. This come alongside the partial highlights on the allow wheels. We are not sure of the variant that has been used by Kapoor for the wrap job considering that the Venue comes in three engine options including two petrol and one diesel engine.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
