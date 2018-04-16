English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's First Moto Art Show Exhibition to Take Place in Bengaluru, Dedicated to Motorcycling Culture
Moto art show aims to give a voice to the moto artists in the real world and breed a new wave of art appreciators, lovers and patrons.
Triumph Spirit of 59 motorcycles. (Photo: Triumph Motorcycles)
Moto Art Show - a unique art initiative - has launched India’s first gallery art exhibition dedicated exclusively to art inspired by motorcyclists, their machines, journeys and their stories. The debut exhibition entitled “First of Its Name” will be held at Peeple tree Art Gallery, Bangalore from March 31 - April 28, 2018. In this debut show, 12 multi-disciplinary moto artists from all across India will be showing their artworks. “Paintings, illustrations, metal sculptors using bike parts, film, performance, you name it and we have it” says Moto Art Show curator Mallika Prakash. “This is the first time such an event is happening in India with so much motorcycle art in one place. We will have around 80 unique pieces of art for sale. There’s something for everyone in this exhibit if you love motorcycles” she continues.
Moto Art Show is making a statement and riding through the headwinds of the Indian art world bringing with it a new genre “motoart” to the forefront. It aims to give a voice to the moto artists in the real world and breed a new wave of art appreciators, lovers and patrons. “We want to combine the artsy and the biker lifestyles and make lives a little less ordinary“, Mallika points out passionately.
Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India, Vimal Sumbly commented “We are delighted to partner with MotoArt Show; it encapsulates and celebrates the same spirit - the spirit of '59 - that lives on in every Triumph Modern Classic. 1959 marked the beginning of a cultural explosion and the birth of a new attitude to live life to the full; an attitude that inspired a revolution in music, art, and culture. The original, iconic ’59 Triumph Bonneville encapsulated this spirit and passion for life, and inspired legions of riders, from movie stars to teenage café racers, and a whole motorcycle movement. 59 years on, the spirit that created the Bonneville is still the same today.”
Moto Art Show has attracted the support of Triumph Motorcycles, BBQ Ride India, Moto Store & Cafe, Inkrage Tattoo Studio and Iron Cylinder among others. "The support from the motorcycling industry has been phenomenal and is crucial to our success" says Mallika.
