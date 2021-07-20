Tesla, the Elon Musk-owned EV company, announced its entry into the Indian markets and registered its company on January 8 this year. Since then, the EV aficionados and general car enthusiasts have been waiting for the car to be visible on Indian roads. Even though the company started testing its entry-level Model 3 on Indian roads a week ago, it was under heavy camouflage.

But finally, the anticipations can be put to rest since the first-ever Tesla Model 3 is here. Reflecting the world on its shiny blood red-coloured body, the Tesla Model 3 was recently delivered to a car buff from Bangalore, Karnataka. Pictures of the car were shared on ‘Automobili Ardent,’ a Facebook page about vehicles.

Model-3 will also be the first car to be officially launched by Tesla in the Indian sub-continent. It is the base-version in the car range that Tesla offers. According to the US markets, the base version is priced at $39,990, which is about 30 lakhs in Indian currency. However, due to the custom duty applied on foreign-made cars, i.e., 204% for the Completely Built Units (CBU), the base model in India will cost around Rs.70 lakh.

The red electric beast that was spotted in Bangalore is a dual motor. The company, however, also offers a single motor variant. The model is rear-wheel drive and can cover a distance of 423 kilometers when fully charged. Despite being electric, there is no compromise in power. The base model can zoom from zero to 100 in under 6 seconds. The company also offers the top-end variant of Model 3 that gets the range of 586 kilometers and goes from zero to 100 in 3 seconds.

The official launch of Tesla into the Indian markets is still awaited and is expected to happen by the end of this year. However, the red Tesla Model 3 is not the first Tesla in India. There are a few collectors who privately imported the car way before Tesla hinted at coming to India. For example, Mukesh Ambani and Essar Group’s Prashant Ruia own a Tesla car.

