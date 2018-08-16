India's First Tesla Model X 100D All-Electric SUV Arrives in Mumbai

India has now got its second Tesla Model X all-electric SUV and the car was recently spotted in Mumbai after it was imported into the country. The Tesla Model X is a full-sized, all-electric, luxury, crossover SUV made by Tesla, Inc. that uses falcon wing doors for access to the second and third-row seats. Earlier last year, India got its first Tesla Model X which was bought by CEO of Essar Group, Prashant Ruia.The particular model that has been imported into India now is Tesla Model X 100D that has a 100 kWh battery pack which company claims to provide a range of 474 Kilometers. With dual motor all-wheel drive, Tesla Model X can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.Model X has the largest all-glass panoramic windshield in production, providing optimized solar tinting and an obstruction-free view creates unlimited visibility for the driver and up to six passengers.In terms of safety, Tesla Model X gets active safety technologies, including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking, three-position dynamic LED turning lights, LED fog lights and power-folding, heated side mirrors.In US, the Tesla Model X 100D retails for $ 96,000 which is equivalent to Rs 65 lakh approximately. After the import duties, it is expected that the car would have cost around Rs 1.5 crore to the buyer.Currently there are no recent plans by Tesla to enter the Indian market soon, however, pre-orders for the Tesla Model 3 were opened to Indian buyers in April 2016.