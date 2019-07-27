India's First Used MG Hector SUV Was Listed For Sale on OLX For Rs 3 Lakh More Than Actual Price
The MG Hector has been in such a high demand that the company had to stop taking bookings for it for the entire year! This has also led to people selling their used Hectors charging more than the price that they brought it at!
Used MG Hector. (Image source: Motoroids)
In light of a gargantuan demand for the Hector SUV, MG recently halted bookings in order to catch up with the deliveries. Which meant that the door was shut or the customers who planned on buying the SUV but were a bit late. MG has not specified date to resume the bookings, but in order to cater to the ones who were ousted by an inch, a seller in Kerala was selling his MG Hector at a premium of almost Rs 3 lakh on Olx.
In just a couple of days after posting, the listing was deleted which we assume was done after the car got sold. The listing which was spotted by Motoroids, included the top-end diesel model that amounts to nearly Rs 20 lakh on-road. Powering the car is the diesel engine that churns out 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant is available with only available with a six-speed manual transmission.
The Used MG Hector. (Image source: Motoroids)
MG Hector boasts of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more. Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. Safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.
