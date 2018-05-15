English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India's Fuel Demand up 4.4% in April
With the government pushing for use of cleaner liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as cooking fuel by giving free connections to poor, cooking gas (LPG) consumption was up 13 percent at 1.87 million tonnes.
An employee stands next to a fuel pump at a fuel station in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)
India's fuel demand rose 4.4 percent in April on the back of a surge in auto fuel and cooking gas (LPG) consumption. Fuel consumption in April totaled 17.67 million tonnes as compared to 16.91 million tonnes in the same month last year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
The rise was led by a 9.2 percent surge in petrol sales at 2.28 million tonnes. Diesel, which makes up for roughly 40 percent of all the petroleum product consumed in the country, posted a 2.6 percent growth in consumption at 7.15 million tonnes.
Jet fuel or ATF sale was up 13.4 percent at 6,92,000 tonnes.
With the government pushing for use of cleaner liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as cooking fuel by giving free connections to poor, cooking gas (LPG) consumption was up 13 percent at 1.87 million tonnes.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The result of LPG push was a 7.2 percent drop in kerosene usage at 3,07,000 tonnes in April when compared to the year-ago period.
Naphtha sales were up 6.2 percent at 1.06 million tonnes but consumption of petroleum coke was almost flat at 2.18 million tonnes.
Also Watch
The rise was led by a 9.2 percent surge in petrol sales at 2.28 million tonnes. Diesel, which makes up for roughly 40 percent of all the petroleum product consumed in the country, posted a 2.6 percent growth in consumption at 7.15 million tonnes.
Jet fuel or ATF sale was up 13.4 percent at 6,92,000 tonnes.
With the government pushing for use of cleaner liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as cooking fuel by giving free connections to poor, cooking gas (LPG) consumption was up 13 percent at 1.87 million tonnes.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The result of LPG push was a 7.2 percent drop in kerosene usage at 3,07,000 tonnes in April when compared to the year-ago period.
Naphtha sales were up 6.2 percent at 1.06 million tonnes but consumption of petroleum coke was almost flat at 2.18 million tonnes.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 49: KKR vs RR
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia
- Rs 13 Crore Diamond Studded Harley-Davidson Blue Edition is World's Most Expensive Motorcycle - Image Gallery