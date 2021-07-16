Magenta has inaugurated and set up India’s largest public EV charging station in Navi Mumbai. The charging station is to be inaugurated by Shri. Subhash Desai, Hon. Minister of Industry and Mining. The first of its kind public charging station will be functional 24*7 with 21 AC/ DC chargers for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers. Depending on the chargers can charge a vehicle in 45 mins. For vehicles which require AC slow charging, a parking bay has been developed which allows for overnight charging as well.

These chargers can be operated through the ChargeGrid App with online remote monitoring which includes an automated payment gateway, thereby eliminating the need of having a station marshal to monitor, maintain & operate the chargers at the location. These chargers are also powered by a combined 40 KW rooftop solar power.

The setting up of this public EV charging station in Mumbai will be a revolutionary move to support the government initiative of setting up 400,000 charging stations to meet the requirement for two million Electric Vehicles (EV) that could potentially ply on its roads by 2026.

Currently, as per EV industry body - Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles - there are 1,800 charging stations in India as of March 2021 for approximately 16,200 electric cars, including the fleet segment. Hence, this move by Magenta will prove as a stepping-stone to fulfil the vision of achieving the desired number of EV charger by 2026.

Magenta had recently closed it round of Series-A funding of Rs. 120 Cr. from American philanthropist, Dr. Kiran Patel. Magenta intends to pump in Rs. 30 Cr. to build its charger development and manufacturing unit for India and for exports. This integrated charging plus development plus manufacturing unit will cater to the development and production of the AC chargers along with the streetlamp chargers. Along with its second R&D centre in the same location, Magenta will employee 170 people in the coming year.

The integrated charging plus development plus manufacturing will provide Magenta with an opportunity to become an end-to-end ‘Socket to Software’ solution provider for EV charging.

Mr. Maxson Lewis, MD & Co-founder of Magenta Group said, “The year 2021 has presented a great responsibility and opportunity to fast track the development of electrification and electric vehicles (EV) by utilizing the strengths made available to us at Magenta. The impact of the pandemic has led to an emergence of a new consumer who is eager to be healthy, breathe clean air and build a better, more resilient world for the next generation. We at Magenta aim to strengthen this vision and grow forward many leaps in the years to come.”

Shri. Subhash Desai, Hon. Minister of Industry and Mining: “Maharashtra has been in the forefront of EV development. Under our draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2021, we aim to bring at least 1,46,000 new battery-operated electric vehicles (BEVs) on state roads by 2025, estimated to comprise about 10% of all new vehicle registrations by that time. We support our very own local start-ups like Magenta to drive the adoption of EV in the state and in the country and soon globally.”

Magenta has recently signed an agreement with Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) to coordinate the transition of government officer transport from ICE (Internal combustion Engines) vehicles to EVs across the state departments of Telangana.

Along with its partnership with Mahindra Electric which was announced recently, to deploy 100 Mahindra Treo Zor electric 3-wheelers, which will be inducted into its delivery fleet of the new e-mobility Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport (EVET) platform.

