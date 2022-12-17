CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
Home » News » Auto » India’s Longest Escape Tunnel On Banihal-Katra Rail Link Completed
1-MIN READ

India’s Longest Escape Tunnel On Banihal-Katra Rail Link Completed

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 10:22 IST

Delhi, India

This is the fourth tunnel after the 12.75-kilometre-long tunnel T-49 (the longest tunnel of Indian Railways) on the Banihal-Katra route.

This is the fourth tunnel after the 12.75-kilometre-long tunnel T-49 (the longest tunnel of Indian Railways) on the Banihal-Katra route.

The officials stated that the T-49 tunnel is a twin-tube tunnel, including the main tunnel, 12.75 km long, and the escape tunnel, 12.895 km, connected with 33 cross-passages.

The construction of India’s longest escape tunnel has finally been completed. With the completion of this tunnel, it will get a bit easier to carry out rescue operations in case of emergency. The officials said that the construction of a 12.89 km long tunnel in the 111 km long under-construction Banihal-Katra rail line in Jammu and Kashmir was completed on Thursday, December 15.

According to a report by PTI, an escape tunnel has been constructed along with the main tunnel (12.75 km long). The provision of an escape tunnel has been made to facilitate rescue and restoration works in case of emergency. It is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project.

This is the fourth tunnel after the 12.75-kilometre-long tunnel T-49 (the longest tunnel of Indian Railways) on the Banihal-Katra route. The ‘T-49’ tunnel was completed in January this year.

The officials stated that the T-49 tunnel is a twin-tube tunnel, including the main tunnel, 12.75 km long, and the escape tunnel, 12.895 km, connected with 33 cross-passages. In a press release, the officials said, “The Escape Tunnel passes through the Ramban formation of the Young Himalayas and besides this, various distributaries/Nallahs of Chenab River like Khoda, Hingni, Kundan nallah etc.”

RELATED NEWS

They further mentioned, “The tunnel mining was very challenging and several surprises were met during tunnelling. Excessive deformations were recorded during tunnelling at several locations between Kundan and Seeran, but these challenges were successfully tackled professionally.”

Earlier, on August 14, 2022, the upper deck of the world’s highest rail bridge, built on the Chenab river in the Kauri area of the Reasi district, was completed. This bridge is 1.315 km long.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 17, 2022, 10:22 IST
last updated:December 17, 2022, 10:22 IST