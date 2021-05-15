India’s Most Expensive Pre-Owned Car Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Put on Sale by BBT

Big Boy Toyz, India’s most recognized pre-owned luxury car company has announced the procurement of India’s highest priced limited-edition Lamborghini Aventador SVJ MY2019. The car is available for sale as one of India’s most expensive sports coupe. This two-seater supercar was manufactured in a limited batch of only 900 units worldwide.

Powered by a 6498cc, Naturally Aspirated, V12, DOHC engine and mated to a 7-Speed ISR Automated Manual Transmission, this Giallo Tenerife colored beast is all set to make it to the Indian roads with 770PS / 759BHP @ 8500 RPM peak power and 720NM @ 6750 RPM torque.

Speaking of the same, Jatin Ahuja, Founder & CEO, Big Boy Toyz ecstatically adds, “We are thrilled to announce the procurement and sale of India’s most expensive car from Big Boy Toyz and are overwhelmed with the response we have received in just two days. People are excited and overjoyed about the limited-edition Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

With cars now being a necessity rather than luxury, the ‘Super car’ sector seems to have descended into the consumer market swiftly. It is no longer treated ‘invaluable’ & has found a place on the busy roads of our urbanites. We have received a lot of queries regarding the same and look forward to see this car hit the roads soon.”

