India's Next Vande Bharat Train to Operate Between Jaipur And Indore

India’s indigenously built Vande Bharat train will soon connect Jaipur to Indore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the indigenous semi-high-speed train in the first week of January. The train will reduce the time other rails take to cover the distance. Usually, it takes around 10 hours to reach Indore from Jaipur. After the operation of the Vande Bharat train, it will take 8 hours and 50 minutes.

Several news reports suggest that on January 10, PM Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat train. The train will make a trip a day similar to an intercity train. A rake of 16 coaches is ready to be functional. Despite it, the officials of Western Railways haven’t confirmed the development.

As per a local news outlet, the train will leave Indore at 5:50 am and reach Ujjain at 7:20 am. It will reach Nadga at 8:30 am and will arrive at Sawai Madhopur at 12:45 pm and then reach Jaipur at 2:40 pm.

On the other hand, Eastern India’s first Vande Bharat train has arrived in West Bengal for a trial run. PM Modi will flag off India’s Eastern Vande Bharat Express train connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal on December 30.

For the maintenance of the express train, it is kept at the Howrah sorting yard with 10 specially trained officials. The Vande Bharat Express train arrived at the Liluah loco shed of Eastern Railway as per a PTI report. This express train with modern facilities will take around 7.5 hours on its run in both directions, Eastern Railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

The seventh Vande Bharat train will run six days a week under the provisional timetable formulated by Eastern Railway’s operations division. The train won’t run on Wednesdays.

Read all the Latest Auto News here