IndiGo Adds Gwalior as its 70th Domestic Destination; to Connect With Delhi and Indore

To strengthen regional connectivity, airline major IndiGo announced Gwalior as its 70th domestic destination. The airline will operate ATR aircraft for direct flights from Gwalior to Delhi and Indore from September 1 onwards. In a statement, the airline said that direct connection with Gwalior will also strengthen the city’s overall air accessibility across India through the ‘6E network’.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said: “We are committed to offering affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean, clean flying machines."

IndiGo will also commence flight services to and from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, from August 20. Accordingly, the airline will operate direct flights from Jabalpur to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Indore from August 20.

At present, the airline has a fleet of more than 270 aircraft, operating around 1,000 daily flights and connecting 67 domestic and 24 international destinations. “As of June 30, 2021, fleet of 277 aircraft including 85 A320 CEOs, 122 A320 NEOs, 41 A321 NEOs and 29 ATRs; a net decrease of 8 aircraft during the quarter," the airline said.

“Operated a peak of 1,262 daily flights and a minimum of 318 flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights. During the quarter, provided scheduled services to 66 domestic destinations and various international locations through passenger charters and air bubble flights."

With inputs from IANS

