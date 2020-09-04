IndiGo Aiming to Restore Pre-COVID Domestic Flight Capacity by End of FY-2021

IndiGo is aiming to gradually expand its flight operations and reach the pre-COVID-19 full capacity by the end of 2020-21 financial year, its president Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said on Thursday, adding that passenger and corporate bookings are bouncing back. Currently, the country's largest airline in terms of market share is operating around 600 flights per day, which is around 42 per cent of its pre-COVID-19 domestic schedule of around 1,420 services.

The airline recently started flights on the Kochi-Male route from Thursday under the bilateral air bubble arrangement between India and Maldives. Under an air bubble pact, airlines of both countries operate special international passenger flights with certain restrictions. “IndiGo commenced two weekly flights between India and Maldives under an air bubble from today,” the airline said in a press release.

It said the flights on Kochi-Male route will operate on Thursday and Sunday. “India is one of the key markets for inbound tourism for the Maldives, while it receives a huge share of its medical tourists from the Maldives,” said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. Since July, India has formed separate bilateral air bubble pacts with countries like the US, the UK, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.