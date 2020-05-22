AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

IndiGo Airflifts Over 200 Vietnamese Citizens to New Delhi For Safe Return to Country

Representative Image (Reuters)

Representative Image (Reuters)

The charter was initiated by the Vietnam Embassy and the flights were operated while observing all precautionary measures, IndiGo said in a statement.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 9:48 AM IST
Share this:

Budget carrier IndiGo said it operated two chartered flights to transport over 200 stranded Vietnamese nationals from various Indian cities to Delhi to facilitate their return to their country.


The charter was initiated by the Vietnam Embassy and the flights were operated while observing all precautionary measures, IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo's Bengaluru-Pune-Delhi flight 6E-9103 transferred a total 103 passengers, while the Gaya-Delhi flight 6E-9102 transferred 99 passengers to Delhi, for their return flight to Vietnam, the airline said.


"Our flights aided in the transfer of 202 Vietnamese citizens from Bangalore, Pune and Gaya to Delhi to board their return flight to Vietnam," said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.


Earlier also, the Gurugram-based no-frills carrier had flown around 197 stranded Kenyan nationals from Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to Mumbai for their return to Kenya.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading