IndiGo Airlines Announces to Lay Off 10 Per Cent of its Work Force Due to Poor Revenue Amid Covid-19

IndiGo CEO has confirmed that the company is planning to lay off 10 per cent of the workforce amid losses incurred due to low demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations," Dutta said in a statement.

"Therefore, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10 per cent of our workforce. It is for the first time in the history of IndiGo that we have undertaken such a painful measure," he added. As on March 31, 2019, the airline had 23,531 employees on its payroll.

Apart from domestic services, the airline is currently operating several charter services each day, either as part of the Vande Bharat mission or for individual entities and corporations. The airline has also expanded its international and domestic cargo operations.

It has launched cargo operations to China, Singapore and Malaysia.

The move to haul cargo assumes significance as the airline has a massive domestic network and the largest aircraft fleet in India. "Cargo demand has been buoyant on many routes, owing to the lack of the normal passenger aircraft belly space, and has supported our 'cargo-in-cabin' charters, wherewith some minor equipment and procedural changes we have been able to carry significant payloads on our A320 and A321 passenger aircraft," he said, adding, "since the end of March, we have operated well over a hundred cargo charters."

IndiGo has deployed 10 aircraft for cargo operations. In addition, the airline has come out with an instalment-based 'Flex' ticket payment option.

