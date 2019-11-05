IndiGo Airlines Restores Check-in Systems, Flight Operations Post Hours-Long Outage

IndiGo Airlines said its flights and check-in systems were running normally, after an hours-long outage hit operations at airports, leading to long queues and hassling passengers. IndiGo said earlier its systems had been down across the network since Monday morning. "Our system is up now but has disrupted operations across the network," IndiGo said in a Twitter post, adding that it was working to bring operations back to normal. The outage added to passenger woes as dozens of Indian flights already faced delays or cancellations on Monday, according to reports, due to a decline in visibility because of air pollution shrouding New Delhi, home to the country's busiest airport.

Hassled travellers affected by IndiGo's outage posted pictures on Twitter of long lines at check-in counters at major airports. "IndiGo says systems down and huge queues till outside the main entrance gates in Mumbai T2. Chaos," one user with the handle @Sathyantweets said in a tweet, referring to Terminal 2 at Mumbai's airport. IndiGo, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, is the country's largest carrier with a nearly 50 per cent share of the domestic market. Interglobe Aviation's shares had fallen 0.3 per cent by 1505 local time (0935 GMT) in Mumbai, while shares in rival airline SpiceJet Ltd were down 2.4 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.