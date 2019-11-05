Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

IndiGo Airlines Restores Check-in Systems, Flight Operations Post Hours-Long Outage

IndiGo Airlines' travellers affected by the system outage posted pictures on Twitter of long lines at check-in counters at major airports.

Reuters

Updated:November 5, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files
Image for representation. (Reuters)

IndiGo Airlines said its flights and check-in systems were running normally, after an hours-long outage hit operations at airports, leading to long queues and hassling passengers. IndiGo said earlier its systems had been down across the network since Monday morning. "Our system is up now but has disrupted operations across the network," IndiGo said in a Twitter post, adding that it was working to bring operations back to normal. The outage added to passenger woes as dozens of Indian flights already faced delays or cancellations on Monday, according to reports, due to a decline in visibility because of air pollution shrouding New Delhi, home to the country's busiest airport.

Hassled travellers affected by IndiGo's outage posted pictures on Twitter of long lines at check-in counters at major airports. "IndiGo says systems down and huge queues till outside the main entrance gates in Mumbai T2. Chaos," one user with the handle @Sathyantweets said in a tweet, referring to Terminal 2 at Mumbai's airport. IndiGo, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, is the country's largest carrier with a nearly 50 per cent share of the domestic market. Interglobe Aviation's shares had fallen 0.3 per cent by 1505 local time (0935 GMT) in Mumbai, while shares in rival airline SpiceJet Ltd were down 2.4 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram