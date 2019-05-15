Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Indigo Airlines Summer Sale Announced, Fares Starting Rs 999 for Domestic and International Routes

IndiGo passengers can avail the all-inclusive fares for travel between May 29-September 28 on domestic and international routes.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indigo Airlines Summer Sale Announced, Fares Starting Rs 999 for Domestic and International Routes
Photo for representation only (Reuters)
Loading...
IndiGo on Tuesday announced a three-day summer sale till May 16 across its network that connects 53 domestic and 17 international destinations. Passengers can avail the all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999 for travel between May 29-September 28 on domestic and international routes, the airline said in a statement. The routes include Delhi-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Dubai, Chennai-Kuwait, Delhi-Kuala Lumpur and Bengaluru-Male among many others, it added.

"With the onset of summer holidays, we are excited to announce this three-day special sale effective (from) today till May 16, 2019," IndiGo chief commercial officer William Boulter said. "To make the holiday season more special, IndiGo is offering attractive discounts up to 30 per cent on pre-paid excess baggage and pre-paid express check-in service." The no-frills airline has around 44 per cent domestic passenger market share, according to the DGCA data.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram