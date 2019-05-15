Indigo Airlines Summer Sale Announced, Fares Starting Rs 999 for Domestic and International Routes

IndiGo on Tuesday announced a three-day summer sale till May 16 across its network that connects 53 domestic and 17 international destinations. Passengers can avail the all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999 for travel between May 29-September 28 on domestic and international routes, the airline said in a statement. The routes include Delhi-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Dubai, Chennai-Kuwait, Delhi-Kuala Lumpur and Bengaluru-Male among many others, it added."With the onset of summer holidays, we are excited to announce this three-day special sale effective (from) today till May 16, 2019," IndiGo chief commercial officer William Boulter said. "To make the holiday season more special, IndiGo is offering attractive discounts up to 30 per cent on pre-paid excess baggage and pre-paid express check-in service." The no-frills airline has around 44 per cent domestic passenger market share, according to the DGCA data.