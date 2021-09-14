IndiGo Airlines to Add 38 Domestic Daily Flights in September to Its Network in India

Airline major IndiGo will add 38 daily flights in September to strengthen its domestic network. These 38 flights will include 24 connecting flights, two new flights and 12 flights that the airline will be relaunching after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. IndiGo said in a statement that it will operate new flights between Raipur and Pune, besides restarting flights between Lucknow-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Indore, Lucknow-Raipur, Mumbai-Guwahati and Ahmedabad-Indore routes.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo: “These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and Tier 2 or 3 cities. The increased accessibility will also promote trade and commerce."

On the international front, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has now started special flights to 18 countries under an Air Bubble arrangement from September. Tickets to sanctioned destinations can only be booked through the Air India airline. Any person willing to purchase the ticket can get it through the official website, Air India offices across India and through travel agents. If you are planning a visit, make sure you cross-check the list of approved cities before finalising your ticket. This move has been made as normal international passenger flights continue to be suspended till September 30 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The travel between India and other countries will be made possible because of the air-bubble pact under which some special international flights can commute between the two territories. Till now, only the schedule till September 30 has been released, reported the Mint. As per the report, the air-bubble pact has been formed with over 25 countries including UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, UK and France.

