IndiGo Airlines to Award Largest Jet Engine Order to CFM – Report
The French-U.S. engine maker, owned by General Electric and France's Safran, has been competing with the airline's existing engine supplier, Pratt & Whitney, to provide 560 engines to Airbus A320 planes.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Engine maker CFM International is poised to announce one of the world's largest jet engine orders with a deal for more than 600 engines from India's IndiGo, industry sources said.
The French-U.S. engine maker, owned by General Electric and France's Safran, has been competing with the airline's existing engine supplier, Pratt & Whitney, to provide the power for 280 twin-engine A320-family jetliners already on order from Airbus by the Delhi-based budget carrier.
The airline has selected CFM for the order, which is expected to rise above 600 engines including spares, the sources said. It was unclear if this includes previous options.
The two sides are putting finishing touches to the deal in time for an announcement at next week's Paris Airshow, they added. CFM International and IndiGo declined to comment.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal The Real Reason Why They are Doing Kabir Khan's '83
- Disha Patani Welcomes New Member to Family As She Rings in Her Birthday, See Pic
- Saaho Director Sujeeth Reveals Shraddha Kapoor's Role and Why He Cast Her Opposite Prabhas
- India vs Pakistan: Kohli and Co Ready to Take Pakistan Head On at Old Trafford
- PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Features From the new 0.13.0 Update
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s