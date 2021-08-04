IndiGo Announces 15th Anniversary Offers on Air Travel Between Sept 1 and March 26

To celebrate its 15 years of operations, airline major IndiGo on Wednesday announced a three-day special sale offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 915 on its domestic and international connections. Accordingly, the offer will be live from August 4-6, 2021 and will be applicable on travel between September 1, 2021 till March 26, 2022.

“Additionally, the ‘6E’ add-ons including ‘Fast Forward, 6E Flex, 6E Bagport’ are being offered at Rs 315 while the ‘Car Rental’ service will start at Rs 315."

According to Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo: “It is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate 15 fulfilling years. We would like to express our gratitude towards our customers and employees for their confidence in us even during the worst times."

At present, IndiGo with its fleet of more than 270 aircraft, the airline is operating around 1,000 daily flights and connecting 67 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

The airline has partnered with International Air Transport Association (IATA) to launch a pilot project for IATA Travel Pass, which will enable passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination status to meet the SOPs of the destination. The IATA Travel Pass will be a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with government requirements for COVID-19 tests or vaccines.

The pilot project will begin in the country from August 20. The passengers will be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities as well as airlines to facilitate travel, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IATA Travel Pass will also enable authorised labs and test centres to securely send test results or vaccination certificates to passengers, the airline noted. Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo said, Today, most countries have implemented protocols for travellers across the globe and this IATA Travel Pass will simplify and digitise the requisite passenger information for respective countries." “We are certain that our collaboration with IATA on this innovation will prove to be a stepping-stone towards international air travel recovery, while providing a hassle-free experience to our customers," he said.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating from India under air bubble arrangements formed with around 27 countries since July last year.

