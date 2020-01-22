IndiGo Announces Flight Tickets Starting 999 in its First Sale for 2020

In its first sale for the year 2020, India’s largest airline IndiGo is offering discounted air fares starting from as low as Rs 999. But travellers would need to hurry up as the sale ends Wednesday midnight.

The offer began on 20 January and ends on 22 January. Discounted fares are applicable only for travel between 4 February and 15 April, the airline said.

The discounts are available only on non-stop flights and will not be valid on group bookings, the Indigo website added.

Under the offer, the lowest all-inclusive one-way fares are as follows: Delhi to Goa from Rs 3,502, Delhi to Hyderabad from Rs 2,050, Delhi to Bengaluru from Rs 3,303, Mumbai to Delhi from Rs 2,902, Mumbai to Chandigarh from Rs 4,002, Mumbai to Chennai from Rs 2,314 and Delhi to Kochi Rs 4,002, among others.

Indigo has mentioned that only limited inventory is available under the latest offer and, therefore, discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of the airline.

The airline also clarified that the offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion currently being run by IndiGo. Also, the offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable.

Recent data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that domestic air passenger traffic in the month of December grew by a tepid 2.56% compared with the year-ago period. Also, data revealed that all major Indian airlines posted a decline in the passenger load factors in December compared with the previous month.

IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, has over 250 aircraft in its fleet and enjoys a market share of around 47% in the domestic civil aviation space.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.