IndiGo Announces Kolkata-Silchar Daily Direct Flights from September 20

Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced the expansion of its network in the northeastern region with the launch of direct daily flight services to Silchar in Assam from Kolkata from next month. The flights in the route will start from September 20, IndiGo said in a statement here.

Silchar is the eighth location in the northeast connected by IndiGo that has launched direct flights to Shillong, Agartala and Dibrugarh recently. Last month, IndiGo kicked off international travel to six new international destinations from July 25. The new flights will connect Delhi with Jeddah, and Mumbai with Kuwait, while the third flight will operate between Mumbai and Dubai, the CNBC TV18 reported.

The Mumbai-Dubai and Delhi-Jeddah flights are scheduled to begin operations from July 25 and tickets are priced at Rs 7,770 and Rs 15,899, respectively. The Mumbai-Kuwait flight starts August 5. The tickets on the inaugural flight are priced at Rs 11,499. The airline has been on a route expansion spree of late, having started operations on several routes in the last few months.

