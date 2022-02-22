Budget airline IndiGo has announced new offers and discounts for its customers including a free meal and seat selection if booked on its mobile app starting February 21. The offer will be available through March and can be availed by entering the code in the promotion code field. In addition to this, IndiGo is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 500 for customers using MobiKwik wallet. The move is aimed at boosting the COVID vaccination drive in the country and encouraging passengers to travel again.

“February is the perfect month to travel due to its mellowing weather. We are confident that these app offers will enhance passenger comfort and trust, augmenting the overall demand for air travel. We will continue to work towards strengthening consumer confidence in air travel and are committed to provide an on-time, courteous, safe, and hassle-free experience at affordable fares onboard our lean, clean flying machine,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said in a press release.

Advertisement

Also Watch:

Recently, the airline also took delivery of its first aircraft from Airbus that operated on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel and normal fuel. After the plane landed at the airport here from France on Friday, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the airline is also talking to a lot of manufacturers on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.