IndiGo 'Big Fat Sale' Extended till January 24, Domestic Flight Ticket Fares Start at Rs 877

India’s largest budget carrier IndiGo has announced the extension of its special sale on domestic travel with fares starting as low as Rs 877. The sale opened on Wednesday, January 13, and will now continue till Sunday, January 24. The offer will be valid for passengers who book flights for travel between April 1, 2021, and September 30, 2021. The company had made the announcement about ‘The big fat IndiGo sale’ on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday. Check out the post here:

“Grab our most-awaited sale and take-off into the skies,” the company tweeted. “Any cancellation to the travel itinerary shall be chargeable at Rs. 500 per passenger per segment,” the company had said.

Now, however, Indigo took to twitter to announce the sale extension as well.

♂ Sale extended! The big fat IndiGo sale has been extended for a few more days. Here is your chance to make max. savings and plan the best holidays with your folks this year. ✅ Book now. #LetsIndiGo #Sale — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 22, 2021

The offer is applicable on one-way and round-trip non-stop flights in certain select sectors in the domestic circuit. The discounted inventories are limited and thus the offer will be provided subject to the availability of inventory. The offer will not be applicable on IndiGo’s group bookings. It will also not be applicable on airport charges and taxes levied by the government.

On top of the discounted prices, the company is also offering cashback if the purchase is made using HSBC and IndusInd Credit Cards.

In the HSBC offer, buyers can get a cashback of 5 per cent up to Rs 750 using the bank’s credit card. The minimum transaction to avail the offer is Rs 3000. The cashback will be processed within 60 days from the completion of the promotion period. It will be credited back to the customer’s credit card account.

The IndusInd Bank is offering a cashback of 12 per cent up to Rs 5000 on use of its credit card to buy the tickets. The minimum transaction amount to avail the offer is Rs 3000. The cashback will be processed within 90 days from the completion of the promotion period.

Apart from the cashback schemes of the two banks, the offer cannot be clubbed with any other promotional scheme.