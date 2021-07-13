IndiGo Commences Direct Flights Between Dibrugarh and Imphal Under RCS Scheme

Dibrugarh in eastern Assam is now connected with Manipur capital Imphal with the commencement of a new flight. Indigo flight 6E 7948 will connect Kolkata and Imphal with Dibrugarh, daily. It will take around 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach Imphal from Dibrugarh.

The domestic carrier started the flight on Monday under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), an official statement said. Dibrugarh already has flights to Agartala (Tripura) and Dimapur (Nagaland), besides Guwahati.

This is the third flight under the RCS to start its operations from Dibrugarh. The increase in the number of flights along with connections to various destinations is making Dibrugarh an aviation hub, said Airport Director R Awasthi.

At present, there are nine flights departing from Dibrugarh airport, which handles around 1,200 Passengers every day, he said. “And we are optimistic that once the restrictions are lifted, the airport will reach its pre-COVID level air traffic growth," he added.

In April, IndiGo had announced that it was expanding its regional connectivity with 14 new routes in India under the RCS scheme.

India’s leading domestic carrier has been launching new regional destinations and the latest expansion is set to connect states like Odisha and Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh. With this, the airline aims at enhancing connectivity in the northern, eastern, north-eastern, south-eastern, and central India.

14 new flights between Bhubaneswar- Allahabad, Bhubaneswar-Varanasi, Bhopal- Allahabad, Dibrugarh-Dimapur, Shillong-Agartala, Shillong- Silchar, and Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam have been launched.

