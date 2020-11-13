IndiGo Completes Over 1 Lakh Flights Since Lockdown Began in March

Airline major IndiGo on Wednesday completed operating 1,00,000 flights since the Covid-induced lockdown inmposed in end-March.

The tally includes scheduled commercial operations, passenger charters, 'CarGo' charters, 'Air Bubble' flights, and repatriation flights under the 'Vande Bharat' mission.

The airline had completed operating 50,000 flights since lockdown on September 12, 2020. "IndiGo operated these flights while adhering to all the precautionary measures, ensuring a safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard a lean, clean flying machine," the airline said in a statement.

Commercial operations of domestic and international flights were suspended from March 24 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. On May 25, domestic operations were resumed in a calibrated manner.

According to the statement, IndiGo operated 2,687 'CarGo' flights over the last six months, transporting over 23,350 MT of cargo between April and October.

Also Watch:

Recently, IndiGo partnered with Stemz Healthcare to offer Covid-19 RT-PCR test to passengers travelling on domestic and international flights. According to IndiGo, passengers can opt for "a home or lab visit" with over 200 collection centres in India. The move is set to help the passengers who are visiting a domestic destination mandating a RT-PCR test or an international city.

"The service is also available in other countries including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia," the company said in a statement. "In addition to a hassle-free travel experience, undertaking the Covid-19 RT-PCR test may also provide exemption from quarantine to the passengers," it added.