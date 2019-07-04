Take the pledge to vote

IndiGo Employs Around 50 Percent of Total Foreign Pilots Working in India: Govt

A total of 404 foreign pilots are working in India as of June 10 this year, out of which IndiGo has employed 199 pilots.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
IndiGo Employs Around 50 Percent of Total Foreign Pilots Working in India: Govt
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Budget carrier IndiGo employs around 50 per cent of the total number of foreign pilots working in India, data presented by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday showed. A total of 404 foreign pilots are working in India as of June 10 this year, it stated. Out of these, IndiGo has employed 199 pilots, it showed.

"There is a shortage of type rated commanders/pilot-in-command due to growth in aviation sector and induction of new type of aircraft in the fleet of Indian airline operators," Puri said in his written response to a question in the Upper House of Parliament.

As per the data presented by the minister, GoAir and Alliance Air stand at the number 2 and the number 3 spots as they employ 65 and 61 foreign pilots respectively. SpiceJet employs 35 foreign pilots as of June 10 this year, it showed.

"All the scheduled and non-scheduled airlines have been advised to develop their own strength to reduce the dependency on foreign pilots," the minister said. In May this year, IndiGo maintained its lead position with 49 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to Indian aviation regulator DGCA.

SpiceJet's market share increased from 13.1 per cent in April to 14.8 per cent in May, giving it the number two spot.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
