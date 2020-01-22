IndiGo is the Safest Low-Cost Airlines in India, Only Indian Company to Make the List Globally

IndiGo is the world’s fifth safest airline in the low-cost airline category, according to a recent survey. According to a safety survey for 2019 by AirlineRatings.com, Air Arabia (UAE), Flybe (UK), Frontier (US), and HK Express (Hong Kong) are the other low-cost carriers in the top five. The portal identified the top 10 budget carriers out of 400 airlines it monitors. AirlineRatings.com releases an annual list of safest airlines and considers factors such as government audits, airline’s crash and serious incidents record, audits by aviation bodies, safety initiatives, fleet age and profitability.

IndiGo has been given seven out of seven stars in safety rating and four out of five stars in product rating. These low-cost carriers, the report said, passed the stringent International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). IOSA is an evaluation system to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. Carriers are re-evaluated every two years and IOSA takes into account more than 1000 audit parameters.

IndiGo, which is India’s largest airline, has over 250 planes in its feet and has a market share of over 47 per cent. In the overall category, Australia’s Qantas was named the safest airlines in the world. Qantas has regularly aced the safety rankings since 2014. This year, Air New Zealand was ranked second. EVA Air was ranked third and was followed by Etihad and Qatar Airways in the top five.

