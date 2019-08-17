Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IndiGo Launches Delhi-Agartala Daily Direct Flights

Flagging off the flight, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in five years Rs 8,000 crore would be invested in infrastructure projects in Tripura.

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
IndiGo Launches Delhi-Agartala Daily Direct Flights
Representative Image (Reuters)
Budget airline IndiGo on Wednesday launched daily direct flights on the Agartala-New Delhi-Agartala route, facilitating passengers from the northeastern state to go to Delhi without any stopover in Kolkata and Guwahati.

Flagging off the flight, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in five years Rs 8,000 crore would be invested in infrastructure projects in Tripura.

Five express trains, including Rajdhani Express, have been introduced to connect the state with important cities. "Connectivity through Bangladesh and improvement of state and national highways are also being undertaken by the Centre," Deb said.

IndiGo has recently also launched flights connecting Silchar, Dibrugarh and Shillong.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
