IndiGo Launches Direct Daily Flights on Agartala-Aizawl Route Under UDAN Scheme

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) flagged off direct daily flight operations from Agartala, (Tripura) to Aizawl, (Mizoram) under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) Scheme of Government of India. The Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri PU Zoramthanga Ji inaugurated the flight operations in the presence of the State Government Officials, Smt. Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, MoCA and RED, Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Low-Cost Flying Carrier, Indigo was awarded this tourism route under the UDAN 3 bidding process to enhance the aerial connectivity of North East India. The commencement of flight operations on this route inks the commitment of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to connect the non-connected regions of India. With the inauguration of Agartala-Aizawl route, Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalised 262 routes under the UDAN scheme of Government of India.

Aizawl is the capital city of the north-eastern state of Mizoram in India and located at 3,000 feet above sea level. It is the largest city in the state. Moreover, people have to travel to the city for all administrative works as Aizawl is the centre of administration for the region. Aizawl is the place for all government offices, state assembly house, and civil secretariat. People had to suffer a long 10-hour journey by road if they had to reach Aizawl from Agartala as until now, there were no direct flights and train travel options available for the people. Aizawl is a beautiful city which is also called as the land of highlanders. Tlawng river that flows past the city further adds to the beauty of the region. Moreover, the place is also known for the Turial River Valley and The Tamdil Lake which too are the star attractions of the city. People from all over the country visit the highest waterfall of Mizoram Vantawang which falls from a height of 750 feet in Aizawl.

The commencement of flight operations on this route will boost tourism in the region while it will also assist the natives of the region to travel at ease by taking a non-stop 45-minute flight from Agartala to Aizawl. Currently, Pawan Hans Limited operates intra-state Heli services and now Indigo too will operate direct daily flights to connect Aizawl better with Agartala.