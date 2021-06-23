IndiGo Offering 10 Percent Discount on Airfare to Passengers Vaccinated With COVID-19 Vaccine

IndiGo airline, India’s largest domestic budget air carrier has launched Vaxi Fare scheme for passengers who are vaccinated with either first or both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. IndiGo is offering a 10 percent discount on airfare on single, return and multiple journeys across India. As per the official statement by IndiGo, passengers must carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter, failing which, the discount will be reversed and the applicable difference in fare may be charged.

Here’s a brief on how to book your ticket under the scheme-

1) While entering your arrival and departure destination, choose the Vaxi Fare option

2) First or second dose, select the one you’ve taken to proceed

3) Select your onward and return flight option and continue

4) A valid beneficiary reference ID is mandatory

5) Vaxi Fare will be applied before payment is done and your booking is complete.

The said discount by InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo”) is valid on the base fare of the relevant flight booking. Airport fees and charges and Government levied taxes will be applicable on the discounted value of the fare.

The Offer is available for all IndiGo flight bookings made from 23 June 2021 and will remain in force until withdrawn by IndiGo (“Offer Period”). The Offer is only available to passengers aged 18 years and above who, at the time of making the booking: (i) are located in India; and (ii) have already received a Covid-19 vaccine in India.

