IndiGo Offering Discounted Tickets at Just Rs 3,499 for International Flights

IndiGo has announced its sale on airfare on global network for a limited period. As per the scheme you can book the discounted international tickets starting at just Rs 3,499. The offer is available for certain International flights, operated by IndiGo, and booked between 06:00 hours on February 18, 2020 and 23:59 hours on February 21, 2020 on any of the booking platforms, for travel between March 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 (both dates included).

Earlier, Air India announced its sale on international tickets at just Rs 4,500. The scheme validity was between 15th February 2020 (0001hrs) till 17th February 2020 (2359hrs).

Budget carrier IndiGo has more than 20 international destinations under its flight operations and recently announced it would be starting a daily flight between Delhi and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from March 10. "With this new addition, the airline will now operate a total of five daily direct flights connecting Dammam with Mumbai,Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Delhi," the airline said in its press release.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are delighted to launch another connection from Delhi to Dammam, strengthening our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

IndiGo also announced that it would be starting daily flights on Bengaluru-Jeddah and Mumbai-Kathmandu routes from March 29 and June 25, respectively. The airline also announced an additional daily flight on Chennai-Colombo route from March 1 this year.